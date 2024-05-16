Two weather warnings issued for South East

A status yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is now active in 18 counties around the country.

It affects most of the midlands and the south including Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford.

The thunderstorm warning will run until 8 o'clock this evening.

According to the national forecaster, heavy downpours with thunderstorms and hail is expected.

⚠️Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Leitrim, Roscommon⚠️



Heavy Downpours with Thunderstorms and Hail



Valid: 15:00 to 20:00 Thursday pic.twitter.com/JD9ZsBNFuT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 16, 2024

Meanwhile, a similar warning for rain takes effect in three counties in the east later.

Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford will be impacted, with heavy showers expected until midnight.

Spot flooding and poor visibility is expected.

⚠️Status Yellow - Rain warning for Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow

Met Éireann Weather Warning



Heavy, possibly thundery, rain at times this evening.



Potential Impacts:



• Spot Flooding

• Poor Visibility

• Travel delays



Valid: 18:00 Thursday 16/05/2024 to 00:00 Friday 17/05/2024 pic.twitter.com/32waROabKE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 16, 2024

