Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Two weather warnings issued for South East

Two weather warnings issued for South East
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A status yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is now active in 18 counties around the country.

It affects most of the midlands and the south including Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford.

The thunderstorm warning will run until 8 o'clock this evening.

According to the national forecaster, heavy downpours with thunderstorms and hail is expected.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a similar warning for rain takes effect in three counties in the east later.

Advertisement

Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford will be impacted, with heavy showers expected until midnight.

Spot flooding and poor visibility is expected.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Court declares couple as owners of disputed Laois garage with alligator and exotic pets

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Liverpool back VAR to continue in Premier League after Wolves want it scrapped

 By Beat News
News 3

Conor McGregor accused of playing 'ducks and drakes' with court in relation to assault claim

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement