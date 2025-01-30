Two young people taken to hospital following collision involving car and e-scooter in Carlow

Two young people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision involving a car and an e scooter.

The incident happened shortly before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the Hacketsown roundabout on Pollerton Road in County Carlow.

Gardai and emergency services attend the scene and two youths were taken to hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Both the car and the e-scooter have been seized and Gardaí have launched an investigation.

