Dublin Fire Brigade have dealt with a fire on Chancery Street in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Seven tenders dealt with the blaze, which involved a number of rickshaws and tyres.

Dublibn Fire Brigade advised anyone living or working nearby to close their windows.

There were no reports of injuries.

7 fire engines & other units have attended this fire off Chancery St Dublin 1. Large volumes of smoke in area, as a precaution close all windows if you’re nearby. Tyres & rickshaws are believed to be involved #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/qwRRwXwAS3 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 8, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss