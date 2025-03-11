Play Button
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepts 30-day ceasefire proposal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, © PA Wire/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Ukraine has said it will accept a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted the proposal, saying it covers the frontline, not just the air and sea exclusively.

"Ukraine accepts this proposal, we consider it positive, we are ready to take such a step.

"The United States of America must convince Russia to do this. That is, we agree, and if the “Russians” agree – at that moment the silence will work.  

"An important element of the conversation today is America’s readiness to resume defense assistance to Ukraine, including intelligence assistance.

"Ukraine is ready for peace. Russia must show its readiness to end the war or continue the war."

