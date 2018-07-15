There are concerns over the length of time older people are spending in Emergency Departments in hospitals.

Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly says over 7,000 over-75s are enduring day-long waits or longer in EDs across the country.

The figures cover the time between January and May this year.

Deputy Donnelly says it is unacceptable.

“The new figures released to us in the last 24 hours show that for the first five months of the year over 7,000 men and women over the age of 75 have had to wait for more than a day in emergency departments on trolleys,” he said.

“It’s a completely unacceptable situation. It’s not fair on these people, it’s not fair on their families, it’s not fair on the men and women working in the emergency departments.”

