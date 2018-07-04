A damning report into a Dublin facility for people with disabilities suggests some residents were not consulted about do not resuscitate orders.

An unannounced inspection by Hiqa in January this year has detailed a litany of major non-compliances.

They include listing “going to bed” as community inclusion and attending a physio appointment as an “activity”.

Inspectors were not happy that action had been taken to address potential financial abuse.

There was not a paper trail to show that residents or their families were aware they had been identified as not to be resuscitated.

