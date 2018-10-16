University Hospital Waterford says emergency department is “experiencing extraordinary demand”

16 October 2018

University Hospital Waterford has asked the public to think about their care and treatment options and keep the emergency department for the patients who need them most.

The hospital released the statement this afternoon stating that UHW is “experiencing extraordinary demand today”.

The management at UHW has apologised for any inconvenience caused and is asking the public to make full use of GP and primary care services at this time.

University Hospital Waterford’s full statement:

542 admitted people are waiting for beds today according to today’s INMO trolley watch.

University Hospital Waterford has the highest number of patients waiting for a bed in emergency departments.

