Up to 300 job losses expected at TikTok's Irish operations

Up to 300 job losses are expected at TikTok's Irish operations.

Government sources confirmed they have been informed of the "collective redundancy notification" from the company.

Last month, the Chinese company announced a restructuring plan that would impact its workers here and worldwide.

Labour's Enterprise spokesperson, Wexford TD George Lawlor, says it's part of a worrying trend which needs to be addressed.

"We have already seen this approach taken by tech companies in Ireland. We have seen it in Google, Meta, Amazon, Intel and Microsoft.

"Today we add TikTok to the list. There appears to be a clear degree of uncertainty and some chaos in Ireland in the sector and it's causing immense uncertainty for the thousands of people who rely on this industry for a living."

According to the Irish Independent, a spokesperson for TikTok said that the company could not currently comment during an ongoing process.

Dublin hosts TikTok’s largest European operation and is the location for its international transparency and accountability centre.

