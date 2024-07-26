Up to 40 new dog wardens to be hired by local authorities following cash boost of €2 million

Up to 40 dog wardens are to be hired by local authorities nationwide following a cash boost of €2m made available.

The government funding will kick in next year due to increased demands for dog control and the need to ensure resources on the ground to enforce the pending ban on XL Bully dogs from February.

The cash injection would result in the additional dog wardens being paid €50,000 each. There are currently 74 dog wardens employed by the country’s 31 local authorities.

Funding was jointly announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, along with the Minister of State with Responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Alan Dillon.

From October 1st, new regulations are due to prevent the importing, breeding, selling and re-homing of XL bullies, and from February it will be illegal to own one of these dogs unless a certificate of exemption has been granted.

Under the Control of Dogs Act 1986, local authorities have responsibility for all operational activities, including enforcement matters.

Local authorities also have the power to appoint dog wardens, provide dog shelters, seize dogs, impose on-the-spot fines and take court proceedings against owners.

Any dog found straying, or abandoned, will be seized by a dog warden. That dog may then be put down after five days if not claimed and any charges paid.

Minister Humphreys explained that public safety is her number one priority and the funding will help each local authority to ensure they have the necessary number of dog wardens in place.

"The measures banning the import, sale and breeding of XL Bullies will be in place very shortly. This funding will help ensure that these new measures are enforced on the ground,” Minister Humphries said.

"I have already trebled the fines for a range of offences. Whether it's in our towns, villages or cities, there should be zero tolerance for people who do not keep their dogs under proper control in public spaces.

"I have asked local authorities to begin the process of increasing the number of dog wardens as soon as possible."

Minister Humphries pointed out that the additional funding “builds on previous funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development to improve local authority dog pound facilities.”

Earlier this year, Minister Humphreys established the new Stakeholder Group on Dog Control in response to a number of serious attacks on both people and livestock.

The Minister also increased the on-the-spot fines for offences, a €2m investment in dog warden facilities and launched a major public awareness campaign to remind dog owners of their responsibilities.

Minister of State Alan Dillon added that communities must be protected from dangerous dogs.

"I am confident this allocation will support the enforcement of new dog control measures at a local level, and ensure that authorities can continue to meet the growing challenges in this area,” he noted.

By Sarah Slater

