By Patrick Flynn

A US military plane has made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this evening.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport plane suffered an issue with one of its engines forcing the crew to shut it down.

The plane was travelling with two other aircraft, all of which were due to make a technical stop in Shannon.

It is understood there were 30 crew and passengers on board the plane.

The pilot declared an emergency shortly before the plane was due in Shannon and requested fire crews to be standing by for their arrival.

Units of the local authority fire service from Shannon Town and Ennis were dispatched to Shannon Airport to support the airport’s own fire and rescue service.

A number of ambulances and several Garda units were also sent to the airport.

The flight landed safely just before 7pm and taxied to a remote parking stand accompanied by fire crews.

Engineers are expected to inspect the engine to assess the cause of the problem before it continues its journey.

The aircraft is attached to the 139th Airlift Wing, a unit of the Missouri Air National Guard stationed in St. Joseph, Missouri.

