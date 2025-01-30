Play Button
US President confirms no survivors in Washington DC air crash

US President confirms no survivors in Washington DC air crash
Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
The US President has confirmed there were no survivors following last night's air crash in Washington DC.

An American Airlines passenger plane and a military helicopter collided at around 9 pm local time.

64 people were on board the flight from Wichita Kansas, heading for Reagan Washington National Airport, while there were three soldiers on the helicopter.

President Donald Trump says the country is in mourning.

"The work has now shifted to recovery mission. Sadly there are no survivors.

"This was a dark and excruciating night in our nation's capital, in our nation's history and a tragedy of terrible proportions."

Three soldiers were on board the Black Hawk chopper - while 60 passengers and 4 crew were on the American Airlines flight from Kansas.

The mayor of Wichita, Lily Wu, is asking people to support each other.

"At this time or community needs to come together to support the family members who have been impacted to come together in honour of those individuals on that flight."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

