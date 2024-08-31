US rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

US rapper Fatman Scoop has died aged 53. The musician was famous for his 2003 hit Be Faithful, was seen collapsing on stage during a performance in Connecticut.

In a post on social media, Birch Michael, also known as Pure Cold, said:

"You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me"

Scoop is also known for his feature on Mariah Carey's Grammy-nominated song It's Like That, and for his collaborations with Nick Cannon, Skrillex and Timberland.

Scoop's talent agency MN2S also paid tribute to the musician.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and client, Fatman Scoop, at the age of 53. Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe.

His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music.

Fatman Scoop had been a valued member of the MN2S family for 15 years, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. Fatman Scoop’s vibrant spirit, boundless enthusiasm, and passion for music will always remain in our hearts.

Rest in peace, Scoop."

