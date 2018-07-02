The Taoiseach has denied the bid for a seat on the UN Security Council is a vanity project.

There has been criticism of the Government for putting money towards the bid while there are so many things that need funding at home.

Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and former President Mary Robinson will formally launch the bid for a seat on the council in New York later.

Mr Varadkar says it is an important issue and not a vanity project for the government.

“What I’d say to people is that the UN is an important place where important decisions are made,” said the Fine Gael leader.

“This is where decisions are made about where peace-keepers should go and where our peace-keepers might serve.

“It’s where decisions are made on sanctions. It’s even on occasion where decisions are made on whether or not the world should go to war.

“So there’s no vanity here. This is serious stuff.”

