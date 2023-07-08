Play Button
Play Button
News

Vehicles run through doors of two Wexford businesses overnight

Vehicles run through doors of two Wexford businesses overnight
Garda station, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Thousands of goods were stolen overnight in County Wexford after vehicles were driven through the front doors of two businesses.

As reported by Independent.ie, a motor factors in Newbawn, off the N25, as well as Joyce's Expert Electrical just outside of Wexford town were robbed between 1.30 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. this morning.

A vehicle drove through the front gates of the motor factors in Newbawn, where a number of items were stolen. Sometime after, a car was driven through the doors of Joyce's, where items in their thousands were again stolen.

Advertisement

The Irish Independent report that Gardaí are working off the assumption that these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Edwin van der Sar’s condition ‘stable but still concerning’ after brain bleed

 By Beat News
Kilkenny News 2

Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon premiers newest film

 By Rachael Dunphy
Entertainment 3

Elton John to hold ‘final farewell show’ this weekend as tour ends

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement