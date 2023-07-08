Vehicles run through doors of two Wexford businesses overnight

Thousands of goods were stolen overnight in County Wexford after vehicles were driven through the front doors of two businesses.
As reported by Independent.ie, a motor factors in Newbawn, off the N25, as well as Joyce's Expert Electrical just outside of Wexford town were robbed between 1.30 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. this morning.
A vehicle drove through the front gates of the motor factors in Newbawn, where a number of items were stolen. Sometime after, a car was driven through the doors of Joyce's, where items in their thousands were again stolen.
The Irish Independent report that Gardaí are working off the assumption that these two incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.”
