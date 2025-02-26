Verona Murphy tells Taoiseach to 'Please stop behaving like a child'

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy has told the Taoiseach to 'please stop behaving like a child'.

A shouting match broke out between the Ceann Comhairle and Michéal Martin during Leaders' Questions, as Tipperary TD Alan Kelly spoke to the Taoiseach.

As Michéal Martin continued to speak past his allotted time, Verona Murphy, attempted to keep the Dáil session moving, and asked Martin to 'resume his seat'.

While the shouting out of turn continued, the Ceann Comhairle rang her bell, and could be heard saying;

Taoiseach, please stop behaving like a child.

Making use of her bell, the Ceann Comhairle told the Taoiseach, 'When I hit the bell, I ask you to resume your seat when your time is up.'

Verona Murphy continued to say that this morning's Dáil session resembled a 'playground'.

