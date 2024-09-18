Veterinary Medicine course coming to SETU

It's been confirmed Veterinary Medicine will soon be available at SETU.

Two new Veterinary Medicine degree courses will be formally sanctioned by the government today, for the South East Technological University and Atlantic Technological University.

These will be the first degree courses outside of UCD, with forty students expected to graduate each year at SETU.

Kevin McConnell, Deputy President of the Veterinary Council of Ireland says these courses are needed as demand increases.

"We are short of vets here.

"The contradiction is that we never had as many vets on the register - there are 3,600 - but yet you can't get a vet.

"Irish people are having to go to Budapest in Hungary to qualify and Poland - it's got to be better to educate Irish people, in Ireland with an Irish veterinary course," he said.

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins says it's a positive move for the future of SETU.

“There has been exceptional work carried out to develop the course and the distributed clinical network model in collaboration with industry stakeholders.

"What has been very clear to me from the start of this process was the buy-in by everyone to ensure the favourable outcome we have achieved today."

More information to follow...

