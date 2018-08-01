Vicky Phelan has announced she is taking a break from campaigning on the CervicalCheck scandal after today.

In a message posted on Twitter, she said she was “deeply disturbed by the lack of empathy in some quarters” towards her and other women affected by the scandal.

She says she has faced criticism from some people for ‘bringing down the cervical screening programme’.

The Taoiseach is due to meet Ms Phelan later.

It is after Leo Varadkar was forced to row back on a promise that no woman caught up in the scandal would have to go to court.

The Taoiseach says he hopes the Limerick woman will give him advice on what still needs to happen.

He said:

[quote]Trying to have a system of redress and compensation that avoids women having to take the stand in court, restoring confidence in our cervical cancer screening programme and making sure we get the truth and the facts which we still don’t have months later.[/quote]

