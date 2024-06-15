Play Button
Victim (17) killed in workplace incident named locally as Reece Donohoe

Victim (17) killed in workplace incident named locally as Reece Donohoe
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
The 17-year-old boy who was killed in a workplace incident in County Cavan has been named locally as Reece Donohoe.

According to Extra.ie, the incident occurred at the Wilton Recycling facility in Crosserlough, Cavan, shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The Kilnaleck teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transported to a mortuary in Cavan, with a postmortem set to be carried out.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mail, Councillor Trevor Smith said that the Kilnaleck community are "in complete shock". He described the young boy as a "hard-working, popular young man."

Funeral arrangements are set to be published in due course.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

