Victim (23) killed in Limerick dog attack named locally as Nicole Morey

The young woman killed in a dog attack in Limerick has been named locally as Nicole Morey.

A dog attacked the 23-year-old at a house close to Ballyneety shortly after 11:30pm on Tuesday night.

She was treated by paramedics at the house but died from her injuries at the scene.

The dog involved has been destroyed, while a number of other dogs have been removed from the residence.

According to Limerick Live, the tragic incident happened on her birthday.

Nicole's sister Jolene posted a tribute online saying: “I’m so sorry Nicole I love you so much it feels like a bad dream.”

Investigation

The house remains sealed off this afternoon and a forensic examination is continuing.

Gardaí say footage from the scene of last night's fatal dog attack in county Limerick is being shared online and are asking people not to share the videos.

In an update this afternoon, Gardaí say members of the Regional Armed Support Unit encountered several aggressive dogs on the property while making the scene safe.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place.

Mayor of Limerick Cllr Gerald Mitchell says more must be done to prevent attacks by dangerous dog breeds:

"Further legislation to curb these unfortunate circumstances should be legislated for.

"I know that Minister Humphreys this morning set up a specialist group. The quicker the legislation is brought forward, the better - for it'll be safer for people throughout Limerick and Ireland."

Gardaí from Roxboro Road are investigating the woman’s death and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

