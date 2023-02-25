Victims of domestic violence to be paid in full while on leave

Victims of domestic violence are set to be paid in full while on leave, following pressure from campaign groups.

The government had been offering five days' leave over 12 months, but with only a partial payment.

However, advocacy groups warned this would leave victims in financial hardship and it would appear to have generated the desired result.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, Victims would only have been entitled to 70 per cent of their daily salary rate, capped at €110 per day.

The groups highlighted that losing 30 per cent of a salary would create financial hardship for women and children, given that they may be experiencing coercive control, and is often the case, potentially subjected to financial abuse in their respective households.

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Workers' Rights, Louise O'Reilly says the legislation must meet survivors' needs:

"After being pressed on this matter by myself and Sinn Féin that they've actually taken the decision to reverse what was a very mean-spirited thing, to set the rate of pay at a fractional percentage of a person's pay when they have to take their domestic violence leave.

She added, "I very much welcome media reports that the Government are going to reverse their decision,".

