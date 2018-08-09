VIDEO: Shocking moment teenage girl pushed from a bridge caught on camera

09 August 2018

The shocking moment a 16-year-old girl was pushed from a bridge in Washington has been captured on video.

The video shows Jordan Holgerson standing on the edge of a bridge overlooking Moulton Falls in Yacolt, Washington.

In the clip, Holgerson can be heard saying “No, I won’t go in,” before she is pushed by an unidentified female friend from behind.

The teenager fell 60 feet into the water below.

According to the Daily Mail, Holgerson suffered five cracked ribs and a number of internal injuries, as well as a bruised oesophagus, injured trachea, air bubbles in her chest and a punctured lung.

Speaking from her hospital bed, the 16-year-old told KGW8 someone immediately swam out and assisted her.

She said: “In midair, I think I might have blacked out…But I was aware and awake when I hit the water.”

Holgerson’s mother told Thoroughbred Daily News that he daughter is lucky to be alive.

She said: “She is alert but in pain and is very tired. We’re lucky she is going to recover and not have permanent injuries.”

The woman is a friend of Holgerson and has apologised for the incident, but she said “her apologies are not enough.”

“I could’ve died,” said Holgerson.

“It could’ve ended a lot worse, is what I’m thinking about.”

Share it:













Don't Miss