Video shows takeaway worker blow-torching raw chicken in dirty alleyway

Video shows takeaway worker blow-torching raw chicken in dirty alleyway
Twitter, SuzeSport
Michelle Heffernan
A video has emerged of a takeaway employee preparing raw chicken in an alleyway using a blowtorch.

The footage, which is understood to come from Middlesbrough, UK shows a man in an apron firing a blowtorch on raw chicken carcasses in a dirty alleyway. The person shooting the video says: "F***ing hell, that safe for eating that? I'm not eating that."

A second video shows raw chicken fillets in a disused shopping trolley, with a blowtorch firing over them into the dirty alleyway.

The stomach-turning footage is being shared on social media channels with followers being quick to comment on the unusual cooking method

One Twitter user, who is familiar with the area posted "Lived there for 2 years and I've never seen so many people spewing on the way home after a night out, ever. Solved the question of the barf-a-rama."

Thankfully, it seems Middlesbrough Council has been made aware of the issue. According to LadBible, food safety officers have visited the unnamed takeaway and a spokesperson for the local council has confirmed they are "looking into the matter."

The footage is trending the same week another story has emerged of a woman who purchased fish, only to find it was still alive in her freezer.

