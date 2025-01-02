Visiting restrictions put in place at University Hospital Waterford

Visiting restrictions and mask wearing measures have been put in place at University Hospital Waterford following an uptick in Flu positive inpatients.

The restrictions include:

All staff and visitors are to wear mandatory surgical masks, which will be available at all hospital entrances and in each ward. This is in addition to the wearing of Filtering Faces Piece (FFP) 2 masks in all outbreak wards.

Visiting will now be restricted to appointment only, based on exceptional circumstances.

Bag drop-off will be in place at the Dunmore Wing entrance.

All patients attending Outpatients and the Emergency Department are asked to attend alone where possible as to minimize footfall.

These restrictions come into place as UHW confirms it currently has 61 Flu, three COVID-19 and three Respiratory Syncytial Virus positive inpatients. Alongside this, a "high volume" of staff are also absent with flu symptoms.

Tipperary University Hospital has also implemented visitor restrictions.

