Walk-in flu vaccination clinics for children aged 2-17 years to open in South East

The HSE has announced that walk-in flu vaccination clinics for children aged 2-17 years will be in operation from this week.

The move is in response to rising numbers of both flu cases as well as the significant number of children who've been hospitalised with flu.

People can go to a walk-in clinic without an appointment and the full schedule of opening times is available on www.hse.ie.

The vaccine is also available from participating GPs and pharmacies.

Advertisement

In the South East, the walk-in flu vaccination clinics will be in operation from tomorrow.

The first will open in Kilkenny on Thursday 12th of January.

There will be no clinics opened in Tipperary or Carlow.

People who wish to avail of the flu vaccine in those counties can do so at participating GPs and pharmacists in their locality.

Advertisement

The full list of walk-in flu vaccination clinics in the South East are as follows:

Kilkenny City

Unit 24 Hebron Industrial Estate, Hebron Road, Kilkenny, R95 X895

Map and directions

Walk-in times

Thursday 12 January, 12pm to 4pm

Monday 16 January, 1pm to 5.30pm

Sunday 22 January, 10am to 4pm

Waterford

Advertisement

Old St Martin's School, Kilcohan, Co. Waterford, X91 EY73

Map and directions

Walk-in times

Sunday 15 January, 10am to 4pm

Enniscorthy

The Disability Block, Grounds of St. John's Hospital, Munster Hill, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, Y21 H4CF

Map and directions

Walk-in times