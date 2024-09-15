Warm weather described as 'heatwave' forecast for the week ahead

A spell of warm weather is on its way as the country prepares for temperatures in the early-to-mid 20s as early as tomorrow.

Met Éireann has confirmed the welcome weather will stay with us until possibly next weekend.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland's Weather Channel says this heatwave is the one we were promised during the summer months but never got.

"There is certainly a little bit of heat on the way.

"Some of the temperatures we are more likely to see this week, we didn't experience them when we would have thought we would during the months of June, July and August.

"We are expecting to see temperatures into the low 20s in some parts.

"For the western half of the country in particualar, temperatures are more likely to reach up to 23 or 24 degrees celsius in one or two locations."

According to the national forecaster, Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells, the best of these over the eastern half of the country.

It'll become a little cloudier further west, with perhaps the odd spot of drizzle at times along the west coast.

Quite warm with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees and mostly light southeast to south breezes.

Met Éireann says that the good spell of weather will continue during the week.

Nationally, the forecase it to say largely dry with bright or sunny spells and highest temperatures of 17 to 21 or 22 degrees.

Light to moderate east to southeast winds will mean that it will be coolest in the east and warmest in the midlands and west.

