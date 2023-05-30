Watch: BMW coupé washes out to sea after parking on popular beach

A BMW has been severely damaged after its owner parked the vehicle on a beach as the tide came rushing in.

The incident occurred on the popular Trevaunance Cove in Cornwall, UK on Sunday morning last (May 28) at around 8:30 am.

It is understood that the occupants were inside the car in an apparent rush to move the vehicle back to dry land when St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team arrived at the scene.

Once the occupants were removed, the rescue team were tasked with recovering the vehicle – a process which took almost two hours.

Video footage and photographs posted by St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team to Facebook show waves spilling into the car's cockpit.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

Commenting on the incident, St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team said: "Team tasked to the Trevaunance Beach car wash to make sure all occupants were out of the vehicle and safe.

"We remained on scene whilst recovery efforts were made and the vehicle was finally removed. The team stood down and returned to the station at 10:19 hours.

"You can’t park there sir!"

