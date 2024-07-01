WATCH: Moment Tipperary couple got engaged at Taylor Swift

A couple from Tipperary got engaged at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin while watching Taylor Swift perform her hit 'Love Story'.

They were just two of the 150,000 fans to see her three sold out Eras Tour shows in Ireland over the weekend.

Ireland embraced the excitement of the star’s visit with Taylor Swift themed events, bracelet making workshops and even one beach transformed into a large-scale artwork reading Ireland (Taylor’s version) as a nod to her ongoing re-recordings of her albums.

But one man from Tipperary certainly embraced tour coming to Ireland as he decided it was the time to pop the big question to his beloved girlfriend.

Jack Shealy and Melissa Keogh flew home to Ireland from Canada to see Taylor Swift perform at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night.

A new video release by Cahir News, shows the moment that Jack and his girlfriend Melissa from Clonmel got engaged in the stands of the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

He undoubtedly took inspiration from the pop princess in planning the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Jack, seen wearing a cowboy hat, 'knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring' during Taylor's performance of the same lyrics in her iconic song 'Love Story'.

Melissa, seen in the purple dress, raises her hands to her face in shock as she spots Jack on one knee during the singers proposal lyric.

The couple embraced as she said yes and surrounding fans were quick to spot the couple's special moment with cheers and screams heard erupting from nearby seats.

There has been an outpouring of congratulations for the newly engage couple online with one person saying: "Omg brilliant, what a dream, congratulations".

While another person wrote: "Congratulations to you both. What a lovely romantic gesture. Wishing long life and happiness together."

