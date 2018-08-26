Fresh from her Vicar street gig, Mary Black took to the stage at the #Stand4Truth rally this evening.

The legendary singer was among a number of artists that performed at the Garden of Remembrance location.

Brian Kennedy performed the John Lennon classic Imagine while Hozier gave a rendition of his hit Take Me To Church.

Black was invited on stage by her daughter Roisin O to sing Sean & Frank O’Meara’s song, Grace.

The song – which we all are familiar with from that annual family seisún – was written in 1985 by Frank and Seán O’Meara and tells the story of Grace Gifford, the woman who married Joseph Plunkett in Kilmainham Gaol hours before his execution for his role in the Easter Rising.

Grace – Róisín O and Mary Black #Stand4Truth pic.twitter.com/qbLdKS1ziR — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) August 26, 2018

You may remember Black’s son and The Corona’s frontman Danny O’Reilly, Roisin O and their cousin Aoife Scott’s recording of the track within the walls of Kilmainham Gaol for RTÉ’s Centenary.

