Watch Santa Paws visit Dogs Trust Ireland shelter

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but we can't forget the pups!

Dogs Trust Ireland has released their annual video showing Santa Paws' visit to their shelter.

Each year, the dogs in the charity's care get to pick their very own Christmas present that has been donated to the shelter.

One by one, the dogs pick out their own toy.

In 2024, Dogs Trust has helped rehome over 800 dogs.

However, the charity says they have received over 3,000 requests from people looking to surrender their dog this year.

Communications Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Paulina Padlo says although they remain worried by the high number of surrender requests, Santa Paws Day brings a lot of joy;

It’s truly heartwarming to see the dogs enjoying their special day, picking out their Christmas gifts, and simply being dogs.

Dogs Trust Ireland will continue to care for over 200 dogs over the Christmas period and are reminding the public they have hundreds of dogs on the search for their forever home.

