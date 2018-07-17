The Irish national anthem has been performed publically for the first time in Irish sign language.

Amhrán na bhFiann was performed by the Irish Deaf Community Choir at the launch of a report by an all-party Oireachtas Committee.

The report calls for guidelines for using the national anthem and support for a formal Irish sign language version of it.

The choir was led by Cpl Anthony Kelly on pipes.

