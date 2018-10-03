WATCH: This Dublin teacher brings some magic to the classroom with the #MatildaChallenge

The classroom can be a fairly boring place for some, with many counting down the minutes to the final bell.

However, one teacher in Swords, Dublin decided to show his students, with a bit of magic, that the classroom can be a fun-filled space.

Stephen Clarke at Holy Family Junior School took on the popular #MatildaChallenge and the end result is brilliant.

“We had been doing loads on Roald Dahl for Roald Dahl day and one of the other teachers suggested we make our own video,” revealed Stephen.

The movie Matilda was an iconic part of many Irish people’s childhoods. The scene where Matilda discovered her powers will always hold a special place in our heart’s.

Mara Wilson, who played Matilda in the 1996 movie, can’t get enough of the challenge, tweeting her delight at seeing fan versions.

Hahahahaha I LOVE THESE #MatildaChallenge — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) August 13, 2018

However, like many great things, this brilliant video was a team effort.

“I have to mention the behind the scenes teachers as credit where credits due; Sarah Kearns, Darina Burke, Caitriona Roughneen, Evelyn Linnane, Michelle Rattigan, Sinead Fahy, Gillian Power, Sinead Hayes, Aisling Beirne and Sarah Coen.”

Matilda movie was a beloved film of many people’s childhoods.

Stephen isn’t the only Dublin resident to try his hand at the viral challenge.

Four-year-old Billy from Coolock tried his best to recreate the famous scene and with adorable results.

