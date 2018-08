Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher has been crowned the 2018 Rose of Tralee.

Last year’s winner Jennifer Byrne was at the Dome to hand over her crown.

Congratuations to this year’s #RoseofTralee, Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher! pic.twitter.com/dWXmcmY0Dg — RTE One (@RTEOne) August 21, 2018

The Waterford Rose, Kirsten Mate Maher sings Feeling Good.

Amazing performance. #RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/1aHhtewrP3 — RTE One (@RTEOne) August 20, 2018

