Waterford and Cork have been issued with a yellow status rain warning for tomorrow evening.

Met Éireann says that heavy and persistent rain will lead to spot flooding.

The warning for Waterford kicks in at 6 o' clock tomorrow evening and lasts until 2am Monday.

The warning for Cork is valid from 5pm until 11pm.

It follows as a status yellow rain warning was issued for Waterford, Cork and Kerry last weekend.

