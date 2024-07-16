Waterford and Tipperary gardaí involved in global multi-agency operation

Gardaí from Waterford and Tipperary were among those involved in the searches and arrests of a multi-agency operation.

An Garda Síochána, in conjunction with INTERPOL and Law Enforcement Agencies across 21 countries around the world recently carried out enforcement activity under Operation Jackal.

As part of INTERPOL Operation JACKAL a period of international Law Enforcement action was planned to take place between April and July of 2024.

The Operation JACKAL results for Ireland include

• 63 people arrested

• 17 people charged and 6 dealt with under Juvenile Diversion Programme

• 37 searches carried out

• 11 phones seized

• 2 cars seized (€40,000 approx value) suspected of having being purchased with stolen / laundered money

• €49,000 worth of goods seized which is suspected of being purchased with stolen/laundered money

• €81,133 and $260,953 in cryptocurrency seized

• 17 bank accounts blocked under suspicion of being opened under false names

These searches and arrests have been conducted by Gardaí attached to GNECB (Garda National Economic Crime Bureau), Gardai attached to CAB (Criminal Assets Bureau) & personnel from Tallaght, Tralee, Waterford, Portlaoise, Coolock, Blanchardstown, Tipperary, Galway, Lucan, Ballyfermot and Clondalkin.

