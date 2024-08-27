Waterford and Wexford kids left without bus places ahead of school return

Students in parts of Waterford and Wexford will be returning to school this week with no school bus place.

In recent months, Wexford Independent Deputy Verona Murphy says her office has been 'inundated' with calls from concerned parents from the Kilmore area with no means of transport to school in Wexford town.

While in West Waterford, a protest was held in Ardmore at the weekend, as there is no public school bus service for students attending school in Dungarvan.

A private bus service had operated in the area but will stop this year.

West Waterford Sinn Féin Councillor Conor McGuinness says the Minister for Education needs to 'get her head out of the sand' when it comes to this recurring problem.

“The Minister for Education Norma Foley needs to urgently intervene to solve this issue. At present her Department will only provide a public school bus service to Youghal, despite the fact that the vast majority of secondary students from Ardmore and surrounding areas attend schools in Dungarvan.

“Families from Ardmore, Clashmore, Grange, Kinsalebeg and surrounding areas are being put at a disadvantage because there is no public CIE school bus service operating between these area and Dungarvan.

" While a private service had plugged the gap in public provision, it put families under unfair financial pressure. The need for a public school bus service is now greater than ever, Cllr McGuinness said.

