Waterford city 'time capsule' townhouse on the market for €120k

Waterford city 'time capsule' townhouse on the market for €120k
Robbie Byrne
Wander into this Waterford city townhouse and you'd be forgiven for thinking that you've stepped into a period Irish film set.

Situated in the Polberry area of Waterford City, this characterful single-story terraced dwelling up for sale is in need of complete renovation.

The eventual buyer may want to retain the tasteful period wood-cased hallway

According to estate agent REA O'Shea O'Toole, the accommodation extends to 650 square feet and includes two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a kitchen, and a shower room.

Adjacent to a large supermarket, a cinema and post office, the location of this property should grab the attention of those keen to get on the property ladder.

The property also benefits from a spacious rear garden measuring approximately 40m/130ft.

The property would be ideal for someone looking for a 'project home'

There is no BER rating available at present.

  • Type: 2 bed end of terrace bungalow

  • Selling agent: REA O’Shea O’Toole

  • Asking price: €120,000

