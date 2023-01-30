Waterford city 'time capsule' townhouse on the market for €120k

Wander into this Waterford city townhouse and you'd be forgiven for thinking that you've stepped into a period Irish film set.

Situated in the Polberry area of Waterford City, this characterful single-story terraced dwelling up for sale is in need of complete renovation.

According to estate agent REA O'Shea O'Toole, the accommodation extends to 650 square feet and includes two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a kitchen, and a shower room.

Adjacent to a large supermarket, a cinema and post office, the location of this property should grab the attention of those keen to get on the property ladder.

The property also benefits from a spacious rear garden measuring approximately 40m/130ft.

There is no BER rating available at present.