Waterford entrepreneur set to share $600 million windfall following sale of pharma company

30 August 2018

A Waterford businessman is set to share more than $600 million with five other colleagues after selling a company that developed a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.

Waterford entrepreneur Seamus Mulligan co-founded Adapt Pharma four years ago, which developed the first non-injectable form of Narcan.

The nasal spray is commonly used by police, health workers and even teachers in the US and Canada.

The drug hit the headlines this summer when it was used to revive singer Demi Lovato after she suffered an overdose.

The Irish Times reports that the company is being sold to Emergent Biosolutions – it’s known for its vaccines for killer diseases like anthrax, smallpox and the Zika virus.

Mr Mulligan, who owns just over 80% of Adapt, will stay on as a consultant to the new owners when the deal is closed.

Image: Seamus Mulligan, via Adapt Pharma