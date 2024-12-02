Waterford Garda warning about Japanese import cars amid spate of thefts

Waterford Gardaí are appealing to drivers to purchase steering locks for their cars as over the last week three vehicles, including two Japanese imports, have been stolen in the Waterford area.

Garda Mark Gavin from Portlaw Garda Station has requested that drivers purchase these steering locks to provide greater protection.

In particular, Waterford Gardaí are appealing to owners of imported cars as Gavin notes that "they wouldn't have the same safety mechanisms that most cars would have".

Gavin also recommended that owners of imported vehicles contact the manufacturers and "get advice on which devices are best suitable for their cars".

This recommendation comes after three vehicles were stolen across the Waterford area.

On November 27, 2024, between 10 pm and 1 am November 28, a vehicle was stolen from Farmleigh between Brownswood and Carrick-on-Suir. It was subsequently recovered.

Between 1:30 pm on November 29, 2024 and 3:20 pm December 1 a Silver Nissan was stolen from O'Connell Court on Penrose Lane.

A White Volkswagen was also stolen from Manor St. John 8 am on December 1 to 3 pm on December 3.

Gardaí are asking that if anyone have any information on the above incidents to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300.

