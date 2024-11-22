Waterford gets its own Christmas portal today

To celebrate its status as the European City of Christmas Waterford will today open a portal to connect it with the EU Capital of Christmas.

'The Gateway to Brno' will connect Waterford City with the City of Brno in the Czech Republic.

The gateway was officially opened today at 3 pm at Waterford's Apple Market by the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ireland Pavel Vošalík and the Ambassador of Ireland to the Czech Republic, Alan Gibbons.

The Dolmen-shaped gateway offers a real-time stream between both cities in an aim to bring both cities and cultures closer together. The portal will be open seven days a week from 2 pm until 8 pm.

'The Gateway to Brno' is the latest addition to the Waterford Winterval festival which will run every weekend up until December 23rd with over 50 events on offer.

The current events at the festival include the Winterval Illuminates Lightshow, the ice rink on the city's Quayside, the vintage Ferris wheel, a vintage carousel, the Port of Waterford Eye and the Winterval Mini Express train, the Elf workshops, Polish Christmas, Santa's VR sleigh ride in Cathedral Square, helter-skelter and more.

Speaking at the opening of the gateway, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ireland Pavel Vošalík said it was an "extraordinary" way to celebrate the Christmas season.

