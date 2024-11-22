Play Button
Waterford hit with Orange Warning as South East gears up for 'Storm Bert'

Waves crash against the sea wall in Tramore, Co Waterford, during Storm Betty Photo: PA
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
A Status Orange rain warning will kick in for Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim, as Storm Bert makes landfall.

Met Eireann is warning of severe flooding, damage to homes & businesses and dangerous/treacherous travelling conditions from midnight tonight.

At the same time, Cork and Galway have been hit with a red warning, while a Status Yellow alert for wind and rain is in place for the rest of the country from 10 o'clock tonight.

Liz Coleman from Met Eireann, says people should avoid driving during tonight's storm.

"It's going to be quite windy and wet so I think people will just feel generally that they won't want to go outside because it will be so miserable outside.

"Avoid flooded roads - because you have no idea what the depth is going to be," she said.

ESB repair crews will be on standby this weekend, as they monitor the weather and its potential impact on the electricity network.

It may lead to some damage to power lines, and crews will be quickly scrambled to make the network safe if necessary.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

