Waterford named first-ever city to win Autism Friendly Town Award

Waterford named first-ever city to win Autism Friendly Town Award
Waterford City. Photo: Discover Ireland
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Waterford has been named the first-ever city to win the Autism Friendly Town Award.

As I Am's annual award show took place earlier today in Dublin, recognising communities who've achieved autism inclusion.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Maolíosa Ní Chleírigh from Autism Friendly Waterford said it was an honour to even be nominated.

"We're absolutely delighted, we've been working for the last three years to make Waterford Autism Friendly. We are looking at businesses to change their practices, we offer training for them to let them know how best to change their practices in order to make it Autism Friendly, so that the autistic community can thrive."

There are now 42 committees across the country working to make their towns and villages more inclusive.

