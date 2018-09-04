Jamie Moore (26) from Dungarvan in County Waterford have been selected to join Ireland’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this Autumn.

He will be joined by Aisling O’Boyle (22) from Dundrum, County Dublin.

As Ireland’s UN Youth Delegates for 2018/19 they will work closely with Ireland’s Permanent Mission to the UN and will have the opportunity to represent the youth of Ireland during sessions of the UN committee dealing with human rights issues.

The programme is run by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Irish Aid, and the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), which represents organisations working with over 380,000 young people each year.

Valerie Duffy of the NYCI said: “The UN Youth Delegate Programme provides an exciting opportunity for young people in Ireland. After a competitive selection process which saw applications from all over the country, in Aisling and Jamie we are delighted to have selected two impressive young people who will work throughout 2018 and 2019 to highlight youth issues at local, national and global levels.”

The delegates will be engaging in extensive consultation throughout the year. Those holding youth events in Ireland can contact [email protected] to invite the Irish UN Youth Delegates to attend. The delegates will also address a Youth Summit as part of One World Week organised by the NYCI on November 21st 2018.

