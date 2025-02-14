Play Button
Waterford remains under status yellow weather alert until midday

Joleen Murphy
Waterford remains under a yellow warning for rain until midday today.

Met Eireann says there's a risk of spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

While Cork will stay under a yellow warning for rain until 8 o'clock this morning.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Waterford

Spells of heavy rain.

Possible impacts:

• Spot flooding
• Poor visibility
• Difficult travelling conditions

Valid: 18:00 Thursday 13/02/2025 to 12:00 Friday 14/02/2025

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

