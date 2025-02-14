Waterford remains under status yellow weather alert until midday

Waterford remains under a yellow warning for rain until midday today.
Met Eireann says there's a risk of spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.
While Cork will stay under a yellow warning for rain until 8 o'clock this morning.
Met Éireann Weather Warning
Status Yellow - Rain warning for Waterford
Spells of heavy rain.
Possible impacts:
• Spot flooding
• Poor visibility
• Difficult travelling conditions
Valid: 18:00 Thursday 13/02/2025 to 12:00 Friday 14/02/2025
