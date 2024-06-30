Waterford rescue helicopter R117 tasked in search for missing hiker

Waterford Coast Guard rescue helicopter R117 has been tasked to help search for a hiker missing for almost one week in County Kerry.

Sebastian Jaworski vanished near Mount Brandon’s summit near the Dingle Peninsula, on Sunday at 3:30pm.

The 46-year-old was last seen heading towards the Esk area of Mount Brandon, one of the ten highest peaks in Ireland.

The Irish Coast Guard are assisting An Garda Síochána in an ongoing search for the missing climber in Co. Kerry.

The Marine Rescue Co-ordination Sub-centre in Valentia has tasked the Coast Guard rescue helicopters based at Shannon (R115) and Waterford (R117).

They're also joined by Coast Guard Units from Dingle, Glenderry and Iveragh to assist in this search.

Local volunteers and search dogs are among the crew continuing efforts to locate Sebastian Jaworski.

Extensive ground and air searches have been carried out since the alarm was raised on Tuesday June 25th, but unfortunately he has yet to be located.

Weather and visibility deteriorated considerably during the week making for difficult search conditions.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team is seeking information from anyone who may have seen him at any stage on the hill or around the general Brandon area from Sunday afternoon onwards.

They have also shared a statement online thanking locals for their support.

"We would like to acknowledge the support and incredible hospitality of the locals in the Brandon/Cloghane area, who have kept us fuelled with endless supplies of food, teas and coffees.

"Your kindness is very much appreciated. Special mention also to the SARDA dog teams who have worked with us through some less than ideal conditions in the last couple of days."

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts or last known movements of Mr. Sebastian Jaworski is being asked to contact Dingle Garda Station.

