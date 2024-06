A Waterford road is closed this evening following a collision.

The incident happened on the 'back road' from Tramore to Waterford in the area of Monvoy.

The regional road is expected to be closed for some time and local diversions are in place.

Beat News understands that two vehicles are involved and emergency services are attending the scene.

More to follow..

