Waterford to benefit from 800 new jobs announced in Ireland

Waterford is to benefit from 800 new jobs that are to be created by IBM Ireland.

IBM is one of Ireland's leading providers of advanced information technology, products, services and business consulting expertise.

Technology giant IBM Ireland today announced a new investment that will create up to 800 high-tech jobs across Ireland.

The new roles have been created to help build advanced software underpinned by the latest Artificial Intelligence technologies to advance Security, Automation and Hybrid Cloud.

The investment will create hundreds of roles in research and development, as well as digital sales and consulting; and see Ireland continue to be among IBM’s strategic locations globally. The roles will be created across IBM sites in Dublin, Cork and at IBM’s subsidiary, Red Hat, located in Waterford.

Speaking of the announcement Taoiseach Simon Harris said, “I very much welcome IBM’s announcement today which not only reinforces the company’s deep-rooted commitment to Ireland as a strategic location but is also set to deliver real impact to the Irish economy through job creation and by strengthening specialist skills and expertise. Furthermore, this news demonstrates Ireland’s continued attractiveness as a preferred location for global companies to build out their digitalisation, research and innovation capabilities.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke said: “This is fantastic news. Today's announcement that IBM Ireland are to create 800 skilled tech jobs between Dublin, Cork and Waterford, is hugely welcome. IBM is a world leader in Technology and has been a long standing high value employer in Ireland for almost three quarters of a century. Ireland is now ranked as the fifth most advanced digital economy in the EU, and having IBM choose Ireland for this new project is another vote of confidence in our country. The Government fully supports advancements in AI and Digital Transformation, and these roles will allow for exciting innovative opportunities for many of our skilled workforce throughout the country. Thanks to IBM for your continued investment here and best of luck to all involved in this exciting new initiative.”

