Waterford voted in top 10 per cent list of tourist attractions in the world

Waterford has been voted in the top 10 per cent list of tourist attractions in the world.

Tripadvisor has recognised Mount Congreve Gardens and Waterford Treasures, which includes the Bishop’s Palace and the Irish Museum of Time, in the Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

Businesses are awarded based on feedback from those who visited the attractions over a 12-month period and who consistently earn excellent reviews in tourist and hospitality listings globally.

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor, explained that the award means that an attraction has made a “memorable impact” on visitors that so many took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience.

Mr Boris added: ”People rely on the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the many things to see and do across the globe.

"We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

A multi-million redevelopment of Mount Congreve was carried out recently, while Waterford Treasures expanded with the inclusion of The Irish Wake Museum in the Viking Triangle.

Mount Congreve Gardens

Located in the heart of Co Waterford and open year-round, the world-renowned Mount Congreve Gardens are a haven for plant and history lovers alike as well as for those simply looking to relax in nature.

Boasting one of the largest private collections of plants globally and described as ‘A Great Garden of the World’ the entire collection features plants from every continent. Mount Congreve House, home to six generations of Congreves, was built in 1760 by the celebrated local architect John Roberts.

Sara Dolan, CEO at Mount Congreve Gardens and Waterford Treasures said they were “delighted” to be voted in the top 10 per cent in the world.

The Irish Museum of Time Ireland’s National Horological Museum is located on Greyfriars Street in the heart of Waterford’s Viking Triangle. The refurbished gothic-style church is home to one of the finest collections of Irish timepieces in the world.

The museum features the oldest Irish-made grandfather clocks, table clocks and watches in the world and celebrates the incredible skills of the virtuoso craftsmen who, since the 17th century.

Historical collections

The collection is not limited to Ireland, also on display are early European timepieces, some dating back to the mid-sixteenth century along with a display of clocks and watches from Switzerland, England, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Russia and as far away as Japan and Australia.

A highlight of the collection is the London-made William Clement clock from 1663, the earliest example in the world of his innovative mechanism which transformed accurate timepiece-making for subsequent generations.

The Bishop’s Palace Museum houses a display of Waterford treasures from 1700 to the 20th century, and gives visitors an insight into the history of what was, up until the 1750s, Ireland’s second city.

This architectural jewel, now a museum, continues to delight over 250 years later, the ground and first floors are furnished as a very elegant 18th century townhouse.

