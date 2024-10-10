Waterford's Ava Walsh named Shine Hero 2024

This year's Shine Hero has been awarded to Waterford's Ava Walsh.

The acknowledgement from the Shona Project at the Shine festival is given to a girl who has gone 'above and beyond'.

The festival is taking place this week in the South East.

On the 8th and 10th of October in SETU Arena in Waterford, the Shona Project team was joined by 2,500 transition year students from all over Ireland.

They were joined by some of the most incredible female leaders, guest speakers and change makers as they came together to celebrate International Day Of The Girl 2024.

The festival which is now in its sixth year, shines a spotlight on two central themes: The promotion of girls’ empowerment and the encouragement of countries to create solutions that will help girls fulfill their basic human rights.

Every year at the festival, a new Shine Hero is named.

Waterford's Ava Walsh has been awarded the title at Shine Festival 2024.

Ava tragically lost her father Stuart in the last two years and despite her grief, Ava has channeled her energy into encouraging others to seek help.

Taking to the stage at the SETU Arena to accept her award, Ava said: "At one point everyone will end up losing someone. I lost my Dad and it was one of the hardest things I will ever go through. When it first happened, I didn't know anyone that had something like that happen to them. That they know they are not alone, that everyone can feel like that and it's OK to feel like that."

