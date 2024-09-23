Waterford’s Tammy Darcy joins Obama Foundation Leaders program

Waterford’s, Tammy Darcy, Founder and CEO of The Shona Project was announced as one of the first-ever Irish leaders selected to join the Obama Foundation Leaders program.

The programme trains participants around the world in leadership development and civic engagement to help build their skills and scale their work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

Tammy, along with Leon Diop and Karolina Attspodina are three of just 36 Leaders participating in the Leaders European Programme.

Tammy Darcy is the Founder and CEO of The Shona Project, a muti-award winning social enterprise that aims to educate, empower and inspire girls in Ireland to become tomorrow’s strong, confident and curious young women.

Through their school workshops, ambassador and mentor programmes, handbook and Shine Festival, they will reach almost 190,000 girls this year alone.

She has received numerous awards for her work including The Irish Red Cross Humanitarian of The Year award in 2021 and a European Citizens Award in 2023.

As part of the six-month program, these dedicated changemakers will convene virtually each week for interactive sessions designed to help them drive change by honing their leadership skills, building deep relationships with their peers, and engaging with thought leaders and members of the Obama Foundation community.

They will also have an opportunity to participate in various virtual experiences and special events, including one-on-one conversations with experienced mentors in the Foundation's global network.

Launched in 2020, Leaders Europe builds upon the legacy of the Obamas and their deep commitment to the region, with a focus on shared values and ethical leadership. The program is creating a network of leaders who drive positive, innovative change in their communities throughout the continent and across the globe.

The 2024-2025 class of Europe Leaders are working across a broad range of issues and focus areas, including the climate crisis, democracy and civic engagement, diversity and racial advocacy, refugee and disability rights, and more.

Tammy Darcy said today “I am so honoured to be included in this hugely prestigious group of International Activists. It's amazing to see our organisation recognised at this level, and I know I will learn a huge amount from my fellow leaders and from the Obama Foundation.”

The Obama Foundation Leaders program is designed to further inspire, empower, and connect emerging leaders from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the United States to change their respective communities and the world. To learn more, visit obama.org/leaders.

To learn more about the work of The Shonagh Project visit www.shona.ie.

