People using public transport this weekend are being urged to take a stand against racism.

Buses, trams and trains are expected to be busier than usual as thousands of fans make their way to Croke Park for the All-Ireland football semi-finals.

A campaign has been launched featuring posters across the country to try and stamp it out.

Sammy Akorede works for Luas operator Transdev and says he gets racially abused every day.

“People abuse you and just walk away at the next station,” he said.

“Unfortunately there’s no transport police. The guards are doing their best but they’re not everywhere.

“By the time we call them the culprit has walked away so there’s little or nothing we can do about it.

“We get abuse every day and they walk away. It’s a very serious epidemic.”

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss